HPG-7 to public officials: Detach sirens, blinkers from your vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An official of the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) has ordered local chief executives to immediately remove sirens and blinkers attached to their vehicles as they are no longer authorized to use them.

This is in accordance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administrative order on “prohibiting government officials and personnel from using sirens, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices.”

Administrative Order No. 18 emphasizes that the use of “any siren, bell, horn, whistle or similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices to any motor vehicle” is not allowed.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Roel Villarin, deputy chief of HPG-7, explained that the order is specifically targeted towards elected officials from governor to mayor, as well as non-elected officials.

“They are advised nga kung pwede voluntary na lang nilang tanggalin yung mga nila…Makikita niyo naman halos daily yung operation namin to implement this administrative order from our President Bong-Bong Marcos,” he stated.

Villarin said that on Thursday evening, April 11, they caught some barangay service vehicles in Cebu City during their operations.

The barangay chairmen were summoned to the HPG-7 office and told that they cannot use blinkers and sirens.

The rule doesn’t apply to vehicles used by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), fire trucks, and hospital ambulances.

Villarin noted that this also covers ambulances used by local governments, as long as they meet the Department of Health’s standards.

“If hindi siya makapasa, pwede siya moadto sa patient transport vehicle, which is allowed gihapon na siya mabutangan og blinker, pagamit ang blinker and sirens if naa siyay karga pasyente,” he added.

He emphasized that emergency personnel should only use sirens and blinkers when responding to emergencies or transporting patients.

Additionally, he mentioned that the PNP issued a memorandum prohibiting unauthorized motorcycle escorts for VIPs.

Politicians in the region accustomed to such escorts will have them recalled unless approved by the Chief PNP after a threat assessment.

“For example, ang isa ka VIP madakpan nga naay escort at the same time naa pa siyay blinker, una pwede siya maka-apekto sa iyahang request for VIP security, in terms nga mag-apply na siyag VIP motorcycle security,” he said.

Only trained personnel are allowed to serve as escorts, and those violating the orders risk having their requests for police escort denied. Villarin assured strict enforcement of these rules in Central Visayas. /clorenciana

