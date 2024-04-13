Drunk habal-habal driver nabbed for mauling partner in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 13,2024 - 11:06 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 33-year-old habal-habal driver will be spending time in jail after his live-in partner accused him of physically abusing her after a heated argument early Saturday morning, April 13, 2024.

The incident took place at the couple’s residence in Sitio Wangyu, Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Ranie Bong Cardaño Tagalog, 33, a habal-habal driver.

Tagalog reportedly has been in a relationship with his 34-year-old partner for around 13 years and they have 3 children together.

Police, in a report, said that the complainant asked for help from the Barangay Public Security Officers (BPSO) after a drunk Tagalog hit her in different parts of her body following an altercation.

According to the report, the habal-habal driver and the complainant engaged in a heated argument inside their home at past 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Tagalog allegedly punched the complainant’s back, shoulder, and leg in a fit of anger.

He also allegedly hit her with a plastic chair, resulting to her sustaining minor injuries.

Police Major John Lynbert Castigador Yangco, chief of Mambaling Police Station, added that Tagalog was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Fed up with the abuse, the woman reportedly requested assistance from authorities and police officers who in turn rushed to the couple’s house and arrested Tagalog.

READ MORE:

Yangco said that they will be conducting an interview with the suspect to determine what really caused the fight.

He added that there is a possibility that initial reports that the suspect beat up the victim after she refused to have sex with him are true.

In addition to this, they will also be looking into whether this was the first time that the habal-habal driver was violent towards the victim.

As of this writing, Tagalog is detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

He will likely be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004, stated Yangco.

The police chief further revealed that they will be waiting for the victim to decide whether to file a case against the suspect or not.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP