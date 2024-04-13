Cebu weather: Fair and pleasant in the coming days says Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu weather will be fair and pleasant over the next five days, the state weather bureau said on Saturday, April 13.

The Pagasa Visayas Regional Services Division has forecasted that the Visayas, including the whole of Cebu, will experience cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated rain showers due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Additionally, temperatures in the five-day forecast will range from 25 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, while the heat index will reach a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

Wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 40 kilometers per hour, with coastal conditions ranging from slight to moderate.

Meanwhile, the country is not expected to experience adverse weather conditions soon. However, hot weather is anticipated to persist due to the prevailing easterlies, according to the state meteorologist.

During a Saturday morning public weather report, specialist Daniel James Villamil stated that the Pagasa is currently not monitoring any low-pressure area or adverse weather systems within and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that could affect the country in the coming days.

Nevertheless, the influence of easterlies, warm winds originating from the Pacific Ocean, is forecasted to continue.

