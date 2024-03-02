Cebu weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the next five days 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu province will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms in the next five days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan.

In a weather forecast released on Saturday morning, March 2, Pagasa Mactan said that the entire Cebu will have a temperature that will range from 26 to 32 degrees celsius while heat index will reach 34 degrees celsius.

ALSO READ: Metro Cebu will have generally fair weather until weekend — Pagasa Mactan

Meanwhile, wind conditions here will be between 20 to 40 kilometers per hour from North East to East.

According to the Pagasa weather forecast, Cebu’s coastal waters will remain light to moderate, posting no threat to sea travels and small fishermen.

ALSO READ: Cebu can expect pleasant weather in the coming week – Pagasa-Mactan

Tropical cyclone

While Cebu and the rest of the country is currently experiencing a hot weather, Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja, the possibility of a tropical cyclone entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) remains very minimal.

“Ngayong Marso ay mababa pa rin ang tiyansa na nagkakaroon tayo ng mga bagyo pero posible pa din ito,” he said.

“For this month, zero or one po na bagyo ang posible (tropical cyclone is possible),” Estareja added.

ALSO READ: List of tropical cyclones in 2024

When the year’s first tropical cyclone enters PAR, this will be named “Agaton.”

Meanwhile, Pagasa data showed that the months of January and February recorded the least frequent occurrence of tropical cyclones with an average of 0.3 from 1948 to 2023.

Most of the tropical cyclones enter PAR in July with an average of 3.2.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP