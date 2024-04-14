Here’s how you can now send HD photos on Messenger

Gone are the days when users had to resort to external platforms to maintain the quality of their shared images

Asking for photos on Messenger can be a hassle because the quality drops when you send them. This often leads people to use other apps or email instead.

But in a new update on April 10, Messenger introduced HD photo sharing and shared albums, finally solving the blurry image problem.

So, how does it work?

Achieving the full clarity of HD photos is as simple as toggling on the HD option before sending an image from the chat composer. Users can effortlessly send multiple photos in HD simultaneously, enhancing the visual experience for all recipients.

But Messenger’s improvements extend beyond just image quality. Acknowledging the challenge of sifting through cluttered galleries, the platform introduces the Share Album feature, enabling seamless photo organization.

What’s the new Share Album feature?

Creating a new album within group chats is a breeze. Users can select multiple photos and swiftly generate an album with a tap of the “Create album” option. Alternatively, a long press on a photo provides a quick shortcut to creating a new album, further streamlining the process.

Adding to existing albums is equally straightforward; users can select desired photos and easily add them to the album. Renaming albums for clarity and organization is also made simple through the three-dot menu, giving users greater control over their shared media.

One of the standout advantages of the Shared Album feature is its collaborative nature. All members of the chat can view, add, delete and download photos and videos from the album.

Locating albums within a chat is also made effortless by accessing the Media tab under the group chat name.

While these features are gradually being rolled out, users can anticipate enjoying the benefits of HD photo sharing and shared albums in their Messenger chats in the weeks to come.

With these latest updates, Messenger bids farewell to the frustrations of pixelated images and disorganized photo sharing, ushering in a new era of seamless visual communication.

