Cordova: Private schools resume face-to-face classes starting April 15

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Private schools in Cordova town will resume the implementation of face-to-face classes starting on Monday, April 15, 2024.

This was agreed during the two-day consultative meeting with schools principals and administrators from private and public schools, together with Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan and Committee Chairman on Education Councilor Remar Baguio

“Gipatawag nato sila karong adlawa (Domingo) para mahibaw-an ang ilang mga plano kon angayan na ba usab magface-face classes ang mga private schools. Usa pa sad, ang memorandum nga gikan sa DepEd nga mag Asynchronous Classes o Distance Learning only covers all public schools,” Suan said.

(I am calling them to a meeting today (Sunday) so that I will know their plans if the private schools can now have face-to-face classes. Another thing, the memorandum from DepEd to have asynchronous classes or distance learning only covers all public schools.)

Earlier, an executive order was issued suspending the face-to-face classes on April 3, 2024 in all public and private schools in Cordova. The E.O. also order the shift to modular classes.

Under the order, the resumption of physical classes will be implemented upon the recommendation of the DepEd School District Supervisor, the College President of Cordova Public College and schools administrators of private schools.

Meanwhile, Suan said that private schools assured them that they would ensure the health and welfare of students.

Private schools will also adjust the hours of classes.

“Adunay usab sila’y option nga dili na maguniform ang mga bata. Let them wear modest and comfortable clothes. Kon mahimo, magdala sila og water bottle o tumbler to stay hydrated,” he added.

(They also have an option not to let the students wear their school uniforms. Let them wear modest and comfortable clothes. If they can, they can bring water in a water bottle or tumbler to stay hydrated.)

Meanwhile, public schools in the town will continue to implement asynchronous Classes or distance Learning on April 15 and 16, 2024, based on the memorandum issued by the Department of Education (DepEd).

