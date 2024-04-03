LIST: No face-to-face classes in Cebu due to extreme heat

By: Futch Anthony Inso, Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | April 03,2024 - 08:01 AM

LIST: No face-to-face classes in Cebu due to extreme heat. Scorching schools: How heat worsens conditions of poor students in PH

Design by Christian Dave Cuizon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first time in recent history, the local governments in Cebu decided to suspend face-to-face classes due to extreme heat.

As of 7 a.m. on April 3, the following localities allowed schools in elementary and high school, at all levels, to do pandemic-era blended learning to protect both learners and teachers from the adverse impact of unbearable heat.

READ MORE:

Extreme Heat as a ‘New Pandemic’: Thousands in PH Cancel Classes During ‘Hottest Year’

Scorching schools: How heat worsens conditions of poor students in PH

Suspension of classes in Cebu City proposed due to rising heat index

Talisay City

  • Dates: April 3 – April 14
  • All levels
  • Private schools are given discretionary whether or not to suspend face-to-face schools

Minglanilla

  • Dates: April 3 – until further notice
  • All levels
  • Both public and private schools

Lapu-Lapu City

  • Dates: April 3 – April 12
  • All levels
  • Private schools are given discretionary whether or not to suspend face-to-face schools

Naga City

  • Dates: April 3 – April 14
  • All levels
  • Private schools are given discretionary whether or not to suspend face-to-face schools

Liloan

  • Dates: April 3 – April 12
  • All levels
  • Private schools are given discretionary whether or not to suspend face-to-face schools

READ MORE:

DepEd: Hot weather prompts schools to suspend in-person classes

Did you know that your pets may suffer from heat stroke too?

Intense heat causes more class disruptions

In the past few weeks, heat index levels in Cebu have reached dangerous levels, in which temperatures over 33 degrees Celsius can potentially lead to heat exhaustion and even fatal ones like heat stroke.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has since allowed schools to resort to other modes of learning, aside from face-to-face, due to the hot and humid weather.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu, Cebu Daily News, cebu news
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.