LIST: No face-to-face classes in Cebu due to extreme heat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For the first time in recent history, the local governments in Cebu decided to suspend face-to-face classes due to extreme heat.

As of 7 a.m. on April 3, the following localities allowed schools in elementary and high school, at all levels, to do pandemic-era blended learning to protect both learners and teachers from the adverse impact of unbearable heat.

Talisay City

Dates: April 3 – April 14

All levels

Private schools are given discretionary whether or not to suspend face-to-face schools

Minglanilla

Dates: April 3 – until further notice

All levels

Both public and private schools

Lapu-Lapu City

Dates: April 3 – April 12

All levels

Private schools are given discretionary whether or not to suspend face-to-face schools

Naga City

Dates: April 3 – April 14

All levels

Private schools are given discretionary whether or not to suspend face-to-face schools

Liloan

Dates: April 3 – April 12

All levels

Private schools are given discretionary whether or not to suspend face-to-face schools

In the past few weeks, heat index levels in Cebu have reached dangerous levels, in which temperatures over 33 degrees Celsius can potentially lead to heat exhaustion and even fatal ones like heat stroke.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has since allowed schools to resort to other modes of learning, aside from face-to-face, due to the hot and humid weather.

