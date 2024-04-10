UC prepares hero’s welcome for Ando, Ceniza

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) will roll its red carpet for two of its finest weightlifters – Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza – who are expected to return home on April 15.

Ando and Ceniza etched a historic feat for Cebu by qualifying in the Paris Olympics this coming July.

Ceniza and Ando finished their respective campaigns recently in the last Olympic qualifying competition at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Phuket, Thailand.

Hero’s Welcome

Thus, according to its athletic director Jessica Honoridez, UC will prepare some sort of a “Hero’s Welcome” for both weightlifters as they didn’t just represent Cebu, but also the university during the Olympic qualifiers.

“Proud jud kaayo. To be an Olympian, you have to be smart and wise. Dili na siya sukdanan sa ka bright sa student and Ando and Ceniza proved it kay they strived in both sports and academics,” said Honoridez.

“Sa wala pani mauso ang Olympics, ang UC nag grant gyud opportuntiies ang school nga makahuman ang mga bata sa scholarship and they’re very worthy of being praised and welcomed back,” she added.

Honoridez also praised Ando and Ceniza’s loyalty to UC despite the non-stop recruitment of Manila’s top universities to transfer there.

Special schedule

Moreover, she also revealed that despite the hectic schedule of Ando and Ceniza, both requested her to arrange a special schedule to make up for their studies and exams.

“Wa gyud sila nagpadala sa mga nang recruit sa Manila nga schools. Sila mismo gusto sila ma earn ug ma learn kay sila ni hangyo gyud mo excuse ma arrange lang ilahang studies,” said Honoridez.

“Kung happy ang UC community, pero murag tibuok nasud ang happy kay naka beat sa record ni Hidilyn, naa ra sad sa team nila. It means the program was good, maka proud sad Cebu City.”

Honoridez added that UC Chancellor Candice Gotianuy was very happy with her two students’ huge achievement.

To recall, Ando qualified for the Olympics last April 3 after placing seventh overall in the women’s 59-kilogram division. It was the second time Ando qualified for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ceniza qualified for the first time in the Olympics after he finished fourth overall in the men’s 61-kilogram division.

