CebuDoc pioneers cutting-edge SPECT/CT scanner in PH

Incubating its leadership in nuclear medicine, the Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital (CebuDoc) proudly introduces the first-in-the-Philippines advanced SPECT/CT scanning solution, Symbia Pro.specta, now housed at its very own Center for Nuclear Medicine on April 12, 2024.

With our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology, CebuDoc is the clear choice for anyone seeking the highest quality healthcare. Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal III

CebuDoc Group’s President and Chairman of the Board

This up-to-par SPECT/CT imaging machine is poised to improve the sensitivity and specificity of the diagnostic procedures of CebuDoc on various medical needs: skeletal, cardiovascular, genitourinary, thyroid/endocrine, gastrointestinal, pulmonary, oncology and infection, central nervous system, and cancer staging and evaluation.

The Symbia Pro.specta is known to produce more comprehensive and detailed imaging brought about by its CT scanner, allowing up to 32 scan slices, resulting in a seamless patient experience.

“The good thing about this machine is that we don’t only cater to cancer patients; [the Symbia Pro.specta SPECT/CT Scanner] can be used in a variety of different diseases that would be part of [CebuDoc’s] medicine procedures,” said Dr. Athena Charisse Ong, a Nuclear Medicine Physician at Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital.

Dr. Ong also added that what drove the acquisition of Symbia Pro.specta, besides the on-going demand for its services and the recommendations proposed by various medical research, was the rise of cancer patients.

The installation of the cutting-edge CT scanning machine revolutionizes CebuDoc’s Center for Nuclear Medicine while keeping its promise of providing innovative healthcare solutions that give a premium to patient care and safety.

CebuDoc Group’s President and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal III, was also quick to highlight that, “With our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology, CebuDoc is the clear choice for anyone seeking the highest quality healthcare.”

Dr. Larrazabal also cited that it has already been part of CebuDoc’s obligation to give the best technology available to its patients and to become a convenient destination for people in need of medical attention from both the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Already 33 years of fruitful medical services, CebuDoc continues to flourish and maintain its leadership, especially in the field of nuclear medicine.

For additional information about CebuDoc’s Center for Nuclear Medicine and Symbia Pro.specta, you may call them at 253 7511 local 289 or send an email to [email protected].

