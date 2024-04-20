130 centenarians in CV to get P100,000 cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 130 centenarians in the Central Visayas will receive a cash gift of P100,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Based on Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarian Act of 2016, individuals who have reached 100 years of age and above, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, will be granted a cash gift amounting to P100,000 and a felicitation letter from the President of the Philippines.

The identification and validation of centenarians will be led by the DSWD and local government units, through the local social welfare and development offices.

As of March 2024, DSWD-7 reported that 24 have already received the cash gift.

Five of them were from Bohol, nine were from Cebu, eight were from Negros Oriental, and two were from Siquijor.

DSWD 7 continues to monitor and provide technical assistance to local social welfare and development offices to ensure compliance with the requirements by the families of the centenarians.

This underscores the government’s commitment to the well-being of senior citizens and their significant contribution to nation-building.

DSWD 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero said that the cash gift benefits the centenarians by allowing them to enjoy the fruits of their long years of existence.

“We hope that with their longevity, they can set an example for others to live a healthy lifestyle, maintain good health, and enjoy life to the fullest in order to reach 100 years,” Lucero said.

