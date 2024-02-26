Marcos signs expanded Centenarian Law

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday has signed the expanded Centenarian Law that gives P10,000 to Filipinos who turn 80, 85, 90, and 95 years old.

He signed the amendment to the Centenarian Law, Republic Act No. 11983, at Malacañan Palace, with lawmakers from the House of Representatives and the Senate present.

Marcos signed the measure amending the Republic Act No. 11983 or the Centenarian Law in Malacañan Palace, with lawmakers from the House of Representatives and the Senate in attendance.

The Centenarian Law had only previously covered Filipinos who turned 100 years old. Centenarians receive P100,000 upon turning 100.

READ MORE: Senate okays P10,000 cash gifts for octogenarians

Centenarian receives P100,000 gift from Cebu City

The Congress approved the expanded coverage of cash gifts to seniors in December 2023.

“Both panels agreed to set at P10,000 the cash gift to be given to Filipino seniors within one year from when they turn 80, 85, 90, and 95. And within one year from when the senior reaches age 100, the senior would receive a P100,000 cash gift,” Senior Citizen Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes said in 2023.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP