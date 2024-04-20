Meet the 87-year-old Malaysian triathlete who joins IRONMAN Lapu-Lapu

Yee Sze Mun, the 87-year-old IRONMAN legend from Malaysia, is among the triathletes joining in this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

To inspire younger athletes, Yee launched his book “The Unexpected Finisher” at the Race Expo in Mactan Newtown.

Yee told CDN Digital that age is just a number and that being a triathlete is something he loves.

“It’s nothing, I’m just doing something I love, and when I do, I always give my all,” he said. Yee said that he feels sick if he doesn’t compete in triathlons.

According to reports, the Malaysian legend’s bicycle chain broke, and he suffered damage to his seat during the IRONMAN race in Keda, Malaysia, on October 7, 2023.

Despite not finishing his last IRONMAN race, Yee remained positive.

“Every time I suffer a setback and fall, I embrace it because setbacks and falls are my biggest motivators,” he said.

He added that if we don’t experience failure, we will never learn and improve ourselves. Yee said that he conquered IRONMAN because he believed he could do it.

“If you want to do it, believe you can do it, then go all out and do it. Give your all,” Yee said.

Yee participated in IRONMAN 70.3 13 times during his career. /clorenciana

