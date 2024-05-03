Enlight Migration Consultancy expands presence in Bohol

Enlight Migration Consultancy commemorates a new breakthrough with the opening of its first satellite office located at Miguel Parras St., Poblacion 2, Tagbilaran City in Bohol, in service from 9AM to 6PM on weekdays and 8AM to 12NN every Sunday.

The trusted Philippine-based visa consultancy firm specializes in processing visas for students aspiring to study in countries abroad, such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Germany, and France. Enlight Migration Consultancy offers comprehensive assistance and guidance all throughout the necessary processes, from enrollment to visa application.

Enlight Migration Consultancy’s expansion in Bohol is largely driven by the growing demand for their services in the said regions, with many clients already seeking assistance.

“This new branch stands as a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us and the hard work of our dedicated team members. Our commitment to you, as we move forward, is to continue providing personalized, clear, and ethical advice, ensuring that every client’s journey with us is smooth, transparent, and successful,” said Catherine Pino, the CEO and Managing Director of Enlight Migration Consultancy, during her speech at the new branch’s opening.

She also exclaims, “Our goal is to provide accessible and reliable visa and immigration support to individuals in Bohol, ensuring they can pursue their aspirations of studying and living abroad with ease.”

For approximately 3 months, students wanting to fly overseas for education’s sake are expected to be granted a visa with positive outcomes on their immigration application, excluding school enrollment. Although it’s best to begin the processing at an earlier time given the student’s desired school’s schedule of enrollment.

Setting itself apart from other firms, Enlight Migration Consultancy provides a reapplication privilege free of any charges, including an additional professional fee. In cases of visa refusals, the firm allows clients a judicial review, primarily empowering aspirants to appeal in court via a personalized approach and dedicated support.

After its expansion in Bohol, the Philippine-based consultancy firm looks forward to venturing to other locations, like Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and Ormoc, in the future.

In celebration of their expansion, the first 10 clients availing of their student visa services will get a 60% cut in the cost of their professional fee and a 50% discount on the following days until slots last.

For additional information, you may contact 0917 555 0967 or send an email to [email protected].

