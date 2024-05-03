Carpenters in Sibonga fight over unreturned borrowed work tools, 1 found dead

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 03,2024 - 05:34 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 60-year-old carpenter was found dead at a dried-up riverbed in Sibonga town, southern Cebu on early Thursday morning, May 2, after engaging in a fistfight with a colleague over borrowed work tools which the victim allegedly did not return the night before.

The colleague, accused of being responsible for the victim’s death, was promptly arrested.

The victim was identified as Reno Superales Lacataria, 60, a resident of Barangay Lamacan, Sibonga, Cebu.

Lacataria’s body was found by a river in the barangay at around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the accused was Rolando Campania Gemongala, also a carpenter.

Police, in a report, revealed that the victim was having a drinking spree with his brother Clemente Lacataria and the suspect before the victim was found dead.

The three individuals were reportedly drinking together on Monday evening, May 1, at Gemongala’s house.

The brother’s victim told police that he went home first and left the two to finish the bottle of alcohol they were drinking.

According to the report, investigators found traces of human blood at the ornamental plant beside Gemongala’s house during the ocular inspection.

Further examination showed that more traces of human blood were found at the bamboo slats and water dispenser beside his kitchen.

These findings prompted police to cast doubts of what happened, said the report.

During the interview with police, the house owner reportedly admitted that a fight occurred at the height of their drinking spree on Monday evening.

He told authorities that it stemmed from previous grudges about the carpentry tools that the victim did not return to Gemongala.

The two then engaged in a fistfight inside the house which caused them to slam at the bamboo slats, said the report.

Gemongla, however, claimed that he overpowered Lacataria during the fight but the latter managed to run away towards the river.

He further said that he believed that the victim might have slipped from the ravine from a considerable height because the area was dark.

Gemongla said that Lacataria might have thumped on the solid boulders stone at the riverbed resulting to his untimely demise.

The victim’s cadaver was brought to a funeral parlor for an autopsy examination upon the arrival of responding personnel.

Meanwhile, Gemongala was arrested and brought to the Sibonga Municipal Police Station where he is detained as of this writing.

He will likely be facing a charge of homicide, according to the report.

Sibonga is a third class municipality of the Province of Cebu which is located some 50.6 kilometers south of Cebu City.

