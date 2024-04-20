Dagupan, Aborlan, Catarman heat index to hit 44°C on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Three areas of the country will experience a sweltering 44-degree Celsius heat index on Saturday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The “danger category” heat index was forecast in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Aborlan, Palawan; and Catarman, Northern Samar.

Heat indices from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall under the danger category based on Pagasa’s heat index classification system.

Other areas seen to feel dangerous levels of heat on April 20 are:

Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur – 43 degrees Celsius

Roxas City, Capiz – 43 degrees Celsius

Dumangas, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius

Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 43 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 43 degrees Celsius

Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 43 degrees Celsius

Bacnotan, La Union – 42 degrees Celsius

Aparri, Cagayan – 42 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan – 42 degrees Celsius

Iba, Zambales – 42 degrees Celsius

Barangay Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas – 42 degrees Celsius

Coron, Palawan – 42 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 42 degrees Celsius

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 42 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 42 degrees Celsius

Davao City, Davao del Sur – 42 degrees Celsius

According to Pagasa, a danger category heat index could cause cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke with prolonged exposure.

The state meteorologist defines heat index as “a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”

To prevent the effects of searing weather, Pagasa said the public must limit time spent outdoors; drink plenty of water; avoid tea, coffee, soda, and liquor; use umbrellas, wear hats, and wear sleeved clothing outdoors; and schedule heavy-duty activities on the cooler periods of the day.

It also said that symptoms of heat-related illnesses include heavy sweating, exhaustion or fatigue, dizziness or lightheadedness, blacking out or feeling dizzy when standing, a weak but fast pulse, nausea, and vomiting.

In cases of emergency, Pagasa advised the public to do the following:

Move the person to a shady spot and lie him or her down with legs elevated

If conscious, have them sip cool water

Remove clothing, apply cool water to the skin and provide ventilation

Apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin

Bring to a hospital immediately

