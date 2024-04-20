Panglao, Bohol resort closed for lack of business permit

TAGBILARAN CITY — The municipal government of Panglao in Bohol has closed down a resort along the famous Alona beach for operating without a business permit.

Panglao Mayor Edgardo “Boy” Arcay signed and served the closure order against Villa Tomasa Alona Kew White Beach Resort on April 16.

Arcay said the resort was ordered to cease operations immediately for violating Municipal Ordinance No. 3, particularly for operating without a business permit.

“If they can comply with the requirements, they may operate again,” Arcay told reporters.

He said the order was issued after several attempts to serve the Notice of Compliance to the establishment.

“This action highlights the seriousness with which local authorities address compliance with business regulations,” Arcay said in a Facebook post.

“Reminder to all establishments in the Municipality of Panglao to strictly comply with the Municipal Ordinance,” he added.

Panglao resort

Guests billeted at the resort had transferred to other resorts or hotels.

The Guardo family of Cebu rented Alona Kew White Beach Resort and launched it as the Villa Tomasa Alona Kew White Beach Resort in March 2023.

The beachfront resort has two swimming pools, a restaurant, bar and convention center.

The owner and management of Alona Kew White Beach Resort later decided to take over the management of the resort.

A big tarp displayed outside the establishment stated that “the owner of Alona Kew White Beach Resort has taken over the resort which is currently known as Villa Tomasa Alona Kew due to the latter’s breach of the terms and conditions contained in that Contract of Lease with Options to Purchase dated January 30, 2023.”

The owner of the Alona Kew White Beach Resort, however, would not resume operations until further notice.

It would also not honor any booking/reservation made by the lessees and/or representatives or employees of the Villa Tomasa Alona Kew.

