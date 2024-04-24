From Hollywood with love.

They say Los Angeles is the Creative Capital of the World, and it’s not hard to see why.

From the glitzy streets of Hollywood to the varied neighborhoods that sprawl across the city, creativity flows through every mood of LA’s urban landscape.

I only used to see the iconic Hollywood sign, the legendary Walk of Fame, and historic theaters, from travel and entertainment sites before. As a traveler, LA was one of the places I really would want to see when I travelled to the US recently.

LA has this distinct character that’s unique to it. Vibrant. Larger than life. And entirely charming.

READ MORE:

More Filipinos traveling in style

My New York story: Anything is possible if we dare to dream

Hollywood sign, landmark over Tinseltown, turns 100

For many, Los Angeles brings to mind Hollywood’s fancy and excitement, where movies sparkle and fame seems possible. It’s a place for the stars.

Its vibrant entertainment industry continues to inspire and charm generations with the promise of endless possibilities.

But beyond the glamorous façade of Hollywood lies a city brimming with diversity and cultural richness.

LA’s diverse communities

One of the most vibrant communities that call Los Angeles home is the Filipino community, whose influence can be felt in every aspect of the city’s life – from its culinary scene to its arts and traditions.

Exploring the historic Filipinotown in the heart of LA, it almost felt like just home away from home. Here, we were able to try Filipino street food like ‘kwek-kwek’ and ‘betamax’ at Dollar Hits, a shop owned by Filipinos.

The Filipino community in Los Angeles is significant and has a rich cultural presence. Based on available statistics, there’s nearly half-million Filipinos who are now living in LA, making it one of the largest Filipino populations in the United States.

Not only that. The Chinese and Korean communities in LA are also considerably huge.

Los Angeles has one of the largest Chinese populations in the United States. Chinatown, located in Downtown LA, is a historic and culturally rich neighborhood that serves as the focal point for the Chinese community. As a side note, the flags that adorn the Chinatown in LA are those of Taiwan (Republic of China) and not those of People’s Republic of China (mainland). You probably know why.

READ MORE:

South Korea scientists tout ‘beef rice’ as source of protein for the future

More Filipinos traveling in style

LA is also home to one of the largest Korean populations outside of Korea, with significant communities in areas like Koreatown, which is located in the city’s central area.

When we strolled through the bustling streets of Koreatown, I was struck by the sheer magnitude of the Korean influence in this city. It almost felt like I was in Seoul!

One of the highlights of my visit was indulging in authentic Korean dishes in restaurants owned by Korean immigrants who have been in the US for many years already.

Remedy for the soul

One thing I love about traveling is the opportunity to immerse myself in new cultures and experience a world of diverse people, flavors, and perspectives.

Traveling, they say, is the ultimate remedy for the soul. It’s a chance to break free from the shackles of routine, to shed the weight of expectations, and to immerse oneself in the pure beauty of existence.

While I always look forward to exploring new places every time I travel, it’s also an opportunity for me to do some ‘romanticizing of life’.

Traveling has made me realize that romanticizing life isn’t just a fleeting indulgence – it’s actually a vital necessity.

It’s about embracing the beauty in the ordinary, finding comfort in the chaos, and discovering the extraordinary in the ordinary. And in a world that often feels weighed down by the burdens of reality, there is something deeply liberating about allowing ourselves at times to be swept away by the romance of it all.