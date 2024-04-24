Destinations Life!

From Hollywood with love

From Hollywood with love [Los Angeles City of Angels]. CITY OF ANGELS. Hollywood became part of Los Angeles in the early 20th century because of its ideal climate for filming and the availability of land for studios. The area's abundant sunlight and varied landscapes made it perfect for outdoor shooting, while the nearby Pacific Ocean provided easy access to beach scenes. | Photos by Carl Lorenciana Photos of my Los Angeles trip

CITY OF ANGELS. Hollywood became part of Los Angeles in the early 20th century because of its ideal climate for filming and the availability of land for studios. The area’s abundant sunlight and varied landscapes made it perfect for outdoor shooting, while the nearby Pacific Ocean provided easy access to beach scenes. | Photos by Carl Lorenciana

They say Los Angeles is the Creative Capital of the World, and it’s not hard to see why.

From the glitzy streets of Hollywood to the varied neighborhoods that sprawl across the city, creativity flows through every mood of LA’s urban landscape.

FROM HOLLYWOOD WITH LOVE [Los Angeles City of Angels]. The Dolby Theatre in LA is a world-renowned entertainment venue famous for hosting the annual Academy Awards ceremony (the Oscars). It's located in the Highland Center complex in Hollywood.

The Dolby Theatre in LA is a world-renowned entertainment venue famous for hosting the annual Academy Awards ceremony (the Oscars). It’s located in the Highland Center complex in Hollywood. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

I only used to see the iconic Hollywood sign, the legendary Walk of Fame, and historic theaters, from travel and entertainment sites before. As a traveler, LA was one of the places I really would want to see when I travelled to the US recently.

LA has this distinct character that’s unique to it. Vibrant. Larger than life. And entirely charming.

READ MORE:

More Filipinos traveling in style

My New York story: Anything is possible if we dare to dream

Hollywood sign, landmark over Tinseltown, turns 100

From Hollywood with Lo]e[Los Angeles City of Angels{. Sunset Bronson Studios is a historic film and television production facility. It's one of the oldest continuously operating studios in Hollywood, dating back to 1919. Over the years, it has been home to various productions, including films like Transformers (2007) and The Aviator (2004), as well as popular television shows.

Sunset Bronson Studios is a historic film and television production facility. It’s one of the oldest continuously operating studios in Hollywood, dating back to 1919. Over the years, it has been home to various productions, including films like Transformers (2007) and The Aviator (2004), as well as popular television shows. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

For many, Los Angeles brings to mind Hollywood’s fancy and excitement, where movies sparkle and fame seems possible. It’s a place for the stars.

From Hollywood with Love. Netflix headquarters in Sunset Boulevard, LA.

Netflix headquarters in Sunset Boulevard, LA. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

Its vibrant entertainment industry continues to inspire and charm generations with the promise of endless possibilities.

From Hollywood with Love. The Walk of Fame is one of famous landmarks in LA, consisting of more than 2,600 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street. Each star represents a significant contribution to the entertainment industry, honoring celebrities from various fields such as film, television, music, theater, and radio. It's a must-see attraction for visitors and tourists in LA.

The Walk of Fame is one of famous landmarks in LA, consisting of more than 2,600 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street. Each star represents a significant contribution to the entertainment industry, honoring celebrities from various fields such as film, television, music, theater, and radio. It’s a must-see attraction for visitors in LA. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

But beyond the glamorous façade of Hollywood lies a city brimming with diversity and cultural richness.

LA’s diverse communities

One of the most vibrant communities that call Los Angeles home is the Filipino community, whose influence can be felt in every aspect of the city’s life – from its culinary scene to its arts and traditions.

Exploring the historic Filipinotown in the heart of LA, it almost felt like just home away from home. Here, we were able to try Filipino street food like ‘kwek-kwek’ and ‘betamax’ at Dollar Hits, a shop owned by Filipinos.

The Filipino community in Los Angeles is significant and has a rich cultural presence. Based on available statistics, there’s nearly half-million Filipinos who are now living in LA, making it one of the largest Filipino populations in the United States.

From Hollywood with love.

My sister, her family, and I catching up with a very good family friend, ‘Ate Rolen’ and her husband who have been based in California for many years. It’s always good to see your fellow Filipinos thriving and already living the good life in other countries.

Not only that. The Chinese and Korean communities in LA are also considerably huge.

Los Angeles has one of the largest Chinese populations in the United States. Chinatown, located in Downtown LA, is a historic and culturally rich neighborhood that serves as the focal point for the Chinese community. As a side note, the flags that adorn the Chinatown in LA are those of Taiwan (Republic of China) and not those of People’s Republic of China (mainland). You probably know why.

READ MORE:

South Korea scientists tout ‘beef rice’ as source of protein for the future

More Filipinos traveling in style

Left photo is a building in Chinatown LA adorned with the flags of USA and Taiwan. Right photo shows the food we ate at Pearl River Deli, a must-try spot when in town

Left photo is a building in Chinatown LA adorned with the flags of USA and Taiwan. Right photo shows the Chinese food (Hainan chicken) we ate at Pearl River Deli, a must-try spot when in town. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

LA is also home to one of the largest Korean populations outside of Korea, with significant communities in areas like Koreatown, which is located in the city’s central area.

KBS America's headquarters in LA. KBS or Korean Broadcasting System is one of South Korea's major television networks.

KBS America’s headquarters in LA. KBS or Korean Broadcasting System is one of South Korea’s major television networks. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

When we strolled through the bustling streets of Koreatown, I was struck by the sheer magnitude of the Korean influence in this city. It almost felt like I was in Seoul!

One of the highlights of my visit was indulging in authentic Korean dishes in restaurants owned by Korean immigrants who have been in the US for many years already.

From Hollywood with love. Bibimbap and tofu soup (soondubu jjigae) at BCD Tofu House, one of the popular Korean restaurants in LA. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

Bibimbap and tofu soup (soondubu jjigae) at BCD Tofu House, one of the popular Korean restaurants in LA. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

Remedy for the soul

One thing I love about traveling is the opportunity to immerse myself in new cultures and experience a world of diverse people, flavors, and perspectives.

Traveling, they say, is the ultimate remedy for the soul. It’s a chance to break free from the shackles of routine, to shed the weight of expectations, and to immerse oneself in the pure beauty of existence.

My nephews Markus and Ethan and I at the Griffith Observatory, an iconic landmark located in Griffith Park, LA. It's a popular destination for both tourists and locals, offering stunning views of the city skyline, the Hollywood Sign, and the surrounding area. The observatory features a variety of exhibits related to astronomy, space exploration, and the history of the observatory itself. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

My nephews Markus and Ethan and I at the Griffith Observatory, an iconic landmark located in Griffith Park, LA. It’s a popular destination for both tourists and locals, offering stunning views of the city skyline, the Hollywood Sign, and the surrounding area. The observatory features a variety of exhibits related to astronomy, space exploration, and the history of the observatory itself. | Photo by Carl Lorenciana

While I always look forward to exploring new places every time I travel, it’s also an opportunity for me to do some ‘romanticizing of life’.

The Griffith Observatory

The Griffith Observatory

Traveling has made me realize that romanticizing life isn’t just a fleeting indulgence – it’s actually a vital necessity.

It’s about embracing the beauty in the ordinary, finding comfort in the chaos, and discovering the extraordinary in the ordinary. And in a world that often feels weighed down by the burdens of reality, there is something deeply liberating about allowing ourselves at times to be swept away by the romance of it all.

<em>CARPE DIEM</em> (Seize the day). The words I always remind myself every time I travel, to always embrace the present with open heart and seize every opportunity life presents. This was taken in Venice Beach, the day before we had to leave the city.

CARPE DIEM (Seize the day). The words I always remind myself every time I travel, to always embrace the present with open heart and seize every opportunity life presents. This was taken in Venice Beach, the day before we had to leave the city.

 

TAGS: Hollywood, Los Angeles, Travel, USA
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.