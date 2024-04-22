Cebu City underpass accident: Bus, 2 motorcycles, car collide, 6 injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four vehicles were involved in a road accident in the underpass of Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City at around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The vehicles involved were a Ceres Bus, a sedan and two motorcycles.

The vehicle pileup also injured six persons including a pregnant woman, who were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The collision also caused the underpass to be closed to motorists for three hours.

Initial investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office showed that what started the series of collisions was the bus encroaching on the opposite lane as it tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle that it was following.

The motorcycle driver, Ernest Larrobis, 53, of Poblacion Ward 1, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, suddenly crashed on the road in front of the bus.

The driver of the bus stepped on the brakes and managed to avoid hitting Larrobis lying on the road. Unfortunately, bus’s brakes did not fully hold, causing the bus to skid and encroach on the opposite lane of the underpass.

This caused the bus to hit the oncoming car, a black sedan, on the opposite lane.. The driver of the car, Brett Abelgas, 26, and his three passengers — a man and two women — were also injured in the collision.

After the bus hit the car, another oncoming motorcycle slammed into the front of the bus. This driver has a pregnant passenger, the motorcycle’s backrider. Both were injured in the collision.

The driver of the second motorcycle was identified as Florito Montecillo Jr., 31, of Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

All those who were injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police also continued with their investigation of the accident.

