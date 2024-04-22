Gateway brings ‘unique’ Jetour T2 to Cebu

Gateway, a multi-brand vehicle dealer in Cebu, brings unparalleled beauty and enhanced power with the latest Jetour T2 4×4 SUV.

Executive Vice President of Gateway Group

Gateway, Cebu’s distributor and dealer of Jetour, is taking the lead in bringing in high-powered yet sophisticated vehicles locally and nationwide.

Jetour T2 is no ordinary sports utility vehicle (SUV). It is a formidable powerhouse capable of mastering any terrain, blending robust functionality with sophisticated style.

“T2 is unique. Nowadays, the usual compact crossover segment has become very common. In fact, there are so many choices in the industry among the different brands. So, this time, the Jetour T2 offers something unique. It’s a different type of SUV. It’s comparable to the Land Rover Defender but at a much lower price, and it offers similar value,” said Michael Goho, Executive Vice President of Gateway Group, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

What makes Jetour T2 stand out from other vehicles in the market? The most appealing aspect of Jetour T2 is its introductory price, providing excellent value for money. This unit is priced at P2.5 million.

Cutting-Edge Technology Features

The Jetour T2 features a 15.6-inch high-definition digital screen that consolidates all functionalities into one clear, user-friendly interface. This provides an immersive experience with its sleek, integrated design.

Accompanying this is a Sony 12-speaker sound system, perfect for crafting the ultimate playlist with exceptional clarity and sharp sound quality. For added comfort, the ventilated seats improve airflow and reduce heat accumulation, ensuring a refreshing journey.

Bold and Rugged Styling



With the Jetour T2, adventurous spirit melds with modern luxury. This five-door SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that produces 251 horsepower and 390 newton meter of torque. It is crafted for thrill-seekers, transforming outdoor driving with its robust capabilities and elegant design. It boasts a high-strength steel body and rugged design, providing safety and durability and efficiently tackling challenging terrains.

The unit’s electronic doors offer a smooth and quiet operation, enhancing convenience with an innovative and secure system. The spacious trunk and 5-seater configuration combine comfort with style, which is ideal for those who value adventure and luxury on every drive.

Advanced Safety Innovations

The Jetour T2 is equipped with automatic emergency braking, utilizing advanced technology to engage brakes automatically during critical situations, enhancing collision avoidance. Safety is further supported by a comprehensive airbag system distributed throughout the cabin to protect passengers.

Additionally, a 540-degree panoramic parking system uses cutting-edge sensors and live imaging to provide a complete view of the vehicle, improving safety and simplifying vehicle monitoring.

Jetour After-Sale Services

With great emphasis on customer satisfaction, Gateway continues to be hands-on with the business. They remain actively involved in the day-to-day operations. One example of that is Jetour’s after-sale service.

According to Goho, “We will set up a service center. We will establish a full-scale dealership with all parts available and hire manpower. We will also ensure that we offer our customers support with our after-sales service.”

Meanwhile, out of 45 units, only one arrived in Cebu. This exclusive unit has been quickly sold to its new owner. Gateway turned over the unit on April 19, 2024, to Fritzie Ann Patigayon.

On its 20th anniversary celebration this year, Gateway has incredible deals just for you. Visit their showrooms and discover units that suit your preferences on and off the road!

