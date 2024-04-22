Got tomatoes? Here’s what you can do with them in the kitchen

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Tomatoes, with their vibrant color and juicy texture, have long been a staple in kitchens around the world.

Just recently, tomatoes have been talked about here in Cebu as farmers in upland villages are giving them for free.

According to farmer Emelio Secretaria, the tomatoes they planted began to wilt because of the drought, and the fruits they bore cannot be sold in the markets anymore.

With this, farmers decided to give these for free.

What can you do with tomatoes?

While they’re often associated with salads and sandwiches, the versatility of tomatoes extends far beyond these simple uses.

From sauces to soups, and even desserts, tomatoes can be transformed into culinary masterpieces that tantalize the taste buds and elevate dishes to new heights.

Here are various ways you can unleash the full potential of tomatoes.

Tomatoes: Sauce sensation

One of the most iconic uses of tomatoes is in sauces. Whether it’s the rich and savory marinara sauce of Italian cuisine, the zesty salsa of Mexican fare, or the hearty Bolognese sauce of Mediterranean tradition, tomatoes form the flavorful base of countless sauce recipes. With a combination of tomatoes, herbs, and spices, you can create sauces that add depth and complexity to pasta, pizza, meats, and more.

Tomatoes in soups: Comfort in a bowl

Few things are as comforting as a bowl of tomato soup on a chilly day. This classic dish combines the natural sweetness of tomatoes with aromatic herbs and creamy textures for a soul-warming experience. Whether you prefer a smooth and velvety tomato bisque or a chunky and rustic tomato vegetable soup, tomatoes are the star ingredient that brings it all together.

Grilled, roasted, and beyond

Grilling or roasting tomatoes unlocks their natural sweetness and intensifies their flavor, creating a deliciously caramelized result. These techniques are perfect for enhancing the taste of tomatoes in salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and more. Additionally, dried tomatoes can be used to add a concentrated burst of flavor to salads, appetizers, and even baked goods.

Creative culinary concoctions

Think outside the box and experiment with unconventional ways to incorporate tomatoes into your cooking. Use them as a base for tangy barbecue sauces, blend them into refreshing gazpachos, or stuff them with savory fillings for a gourmet appetizer. You can even explore desserts like tomato tarts or tomato jam, where the natural sweetness of the fruit takes center stage in unexpected ways.

Bonus: How to preserve tomatoes

If you end up having too many tomatoes (or if you were one of the recipients of the free tomatoes in Cebu), take advantage of their abundance by preserving them for later use. Canning tomatoes allows you to enjoy their fresh flavor all year round, whether you’re making homemade tomato sauce, salsa, or diced tomatoes for soups and stews. Alternatively, freeze tomatoes whole or in puree form to lock in their taste and nutrients for future culinary endeavors.