WATCH: Farmers in upland Cebu City give tomatoes for free as plants wilt

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | April 22,2024 - 02:36 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than 15,000 kilograms of tomatoes from the upland barangays here will not make it to the markets in Metro Cebu.

As the drought continue to devastate farmers and crops in the mountains of Cebu City, farmers in Brgy. Sudlon 2 decided to give the tomatoes for free.

 

According to Emelio Secretaria, the tomatoes they planted began to wilt, and the fruits they bore cannot be sold in the markets anymore.

In turn, they decided to give these for free to their neighbors.

“Kay anugon kaayo ni kung maabtan siya og kadaot. Libre ra ni. Free harvest ta,” said Secretaria.

Due to scarcity of water and weeks without any rains in Cebu City, farmers like Secretaria had a hard time keeping their crops healthy.

TAGS: Cebu, Cebu City, cebu news, drought, El Niño
