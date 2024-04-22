From Reporter dreams to Culinary, the journey of Chef June Fernandez

Chef June Fernandez, the current Executive Chef of Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino, didn’t always aspire to be a chef; his childhood dream was to become a news reporter. Let’s delve into how Chef June’s career inspired his advocacy for local ingredients and flavors.

I grew up with both sides of the family who know how to cook and know how to eat. I didn’t want to be a cook; I wanted to be a reporter, but because of the influence of my parents and grandparents. Chef June Fernandez

Executive Chef of Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino

The Turning Point

When asked about the most significant turning point in his life, Chef June shared a throwback about his family’s history.

“naa mi carinderia nga gamay sauna sa T. Padilla which is ako ang mag bantay, diha nako nakita nga mas lami diay nang dili lang ka mo kaun but kabalo ka mo luto,” Chef June Said.

(we have a small eatery in T. Padilla, which I took care of; that’s when I saw that it tastes better when you not only eat but you know how to cook)

One turning point was when he was in charge of his family’s small eatery in Barangay T. Padilla; this was a glimpse of his career, highlighting that it’s important that aside from consuming, it is also vital to know how to prepare it. This is one of the experiences that pushed Chef June to be a renowned individual in the culinary industry.

His family’s passion for cooking was also the turning point for Chef June to pursue a career in culinary.

“I grew up with both sides of the family who know how to cook and know how to eat. I didn’t want to be a cook; I wanted to be a reporter, but because of the influence of my parents and grandparents.”

Cooking was indeed in Chef June’s blood; with the help of his family’s influence, Chef June found his passion and continued with it.

A leader is a listener, collaborative success

Chef June advocates for local cuisines, but a leader should be a listener to innovate and craft well. When asked about his inspiration for his signature dishes,

“Ang inspirasyon nako number one – akong family, and of course akoang colleagues because dili mana nako makaya kong ako ra. We work as one team; then we can create good cuisine and food together”

(My number one inspiration is my family and, of course, my colleagues because I can’t do it alone. We work as one team; then we can create good cuisine and food together.)

Chef June continues to create and revamp local cuisines and acknowledges his team for its success.

Chef June said, “I always lead by example, and dapat, you know how to listen to your colleagues because their suggestions and voices are very important to make the team successful”

(I always lead by example, and you should know how to listen to your colleagues because their suggestions and voices are very important to make the team successful)

This tells us that his success in the industry is a collaborative effort of his team and the people surrounding him with the same goal: crafting good food.

Advocacy for local flavor

When asked about his milestone, Chef June proudly shared the moment he became an advocate for local sustainability. He shared the time when his team partnered with different municipalities to discover heirloom dishes that have the potential to be an international cuisine.

He shared, “Of course ang pinakadako nako nga achievement is when I became an advocate for local sustainability, which we partnered with different municipalities and discovered heirloom dishes nga pwede diay nato siya himoong upscale gourmet ang local nato nga ingredients dire sa Cebu”

(Of course, my biggest achievement is when I became an advocate for local sustainability, which we partnered with different municipalities and discovered heirloom dishes that we can convert into upscale gourmet the local ingredients found here in Cebu)

This led Chef June to help local communities realize that their ingredients will not be wasted as they can be innovated to become better or have the potential to be a gourmet or international cuisine using local ingredients.

This is also how Chef June maintains his passion for cooking,

“That’s why I travel a lot; I want to discover different types of cuisine, recipes, and, of course, ingredients that Cebu is very abundant in.”

His advocacy demonstrates how Cebuano flavors can strongly compete with international dishes.

Check out Chef June Fernandez’s dishes at UNO, located at the Lobby Level of Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino, open from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily. For reservations, call 340-4888 Local 7879. You can also visit their website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph/wahc_uno for the menu.

