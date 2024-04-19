Waterfront Airport brings back Mamen with Cebuano cravings at the Kadaugan Food Festival

Filipino cuisine, a pioneer in fusion dining, blends ancestral cooking techniques with influences from Chinese, Portuguese, Spaniards, Mexicans, and neighboring Muslim cultures. Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino’s Executive Chef June Fernandez elevates traditional recipes by infusing them with innovative twists, celebrating the rich tapestry of culinary heritage.

A gastronomic journey of Mami + Ramen with local rice bowls

The crowd-favorite Baka Mamen from last year’s Kadaugan Food Festival is set to come back, joined by exciting new flavors like Chao Mamen, Pyangmen, and Katsumen. These innovative dishes showcase diverse culinary inspirations with a promise to tantalize taste buds at this year’s event.

Accompanying the mamen offerings are rice bowls featuring beloved Cebuano dishes such as Humba de Ronda, balbacua, lechon dinuguan, and roasted chicken, adding a local touch to the culinary experience. These exclusive off-menu dishes are exclusively served during Kadaugan Food Festival 2024.

Reminisce of the Filipino resilience

Drawing inspiration from the traditional pre-colonial Philippine ship Karakoa, known for its remarkable speed surpassing that of Spanish galleons, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino pays homage to ancient maritime prowess as this symbol inspires their booth. The karakoa emerged as a formidable warship favored by native Filipinos, particularly the Kapampangans and Visayans, during the 16th and 17th centuries. Renowned for its distinct features, the karakoa symbolizes a rich maritime legacy and cultural heritage.

The intricately carved prow of the karakoa, often resembling the mythical serpent-like creature Bakunawa, symbolizes its owner’s power, prestige, and authority, reflecting the cultural and social significance of maritime warfare in Philippine history. Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino showcase their mamen and rice bowls aboard their karakoa booth at the Kadaugan Food Festival, offering a unique dining experience steeped in tradition and innovation.

To taste these off-menu dishes, visit the Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino booth at Kadaugan Food Festival 2024 until April 23, 2024, in Mactan Shrine, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

