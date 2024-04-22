Padawan settles for 7th place in DATBI Invitational kegfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano bowler Aui Padawan wrapped up his mixed masters campaign in the 19th Dagupan Association of Tenpin Bowlers, Inc. (DATBI) Invitational Open Championships at seventh place last weekend in Dagupan City.

Padawan, who plays for the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), finished seventh overall among 31 other competitors in the coveted mixed masters.

He scored a total of 2,149 pinfalls in the grueling 10-game series. Padawan averaged 215 pinfalls with his best games in the final and second rounds of the DATBI Invitational Open.

Padawan scored 246 pinfalls in the second and 255 pinfalls in the final round, the highest among all competitors in that particular round.

Meanwhile, Diosa Millora of DATBI-SCTBA emerged as champion in the mixed masters event by beating DATBI-Nobleland’s Matt Barredo in the championship round. Millora beat the latter twice, 253-229 and 250-239, pinfalls.

Padawan’s teammate GJ Buyco settled for 29th place with his 1,956-pinfall outing in the DATBI Invitational Open

Last Saturday, another SUGBU bowler, Nestor Ranido grabbed fourth place in the mixed senior masters division to become the highest-ranked SUGBU bowler who competed in the tournament.

