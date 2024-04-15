Ranido, Bueno clinch back-to-back SUGBU doubles bowling title 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno ruled the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) doubles event title in a back-to-back fashion after topping the competition last Sunday, April 14.

Bueno and Ranido also ruled the doubles event last April 7. This time, they duplicated their previous performance by scoring 1,623 total pinfalls.

Their win stretched their lead further in the overall standings for the SUGBU Doubles Quarterly scores. They now have 3,282 total pinfalls among 20 pairs.

The quarterly scores will determine who among these pairs will play for the coveted quarterly doubles championships set this June.

During the SUGBU doubles competition last Sunday, Ranido and Bueno scored 419 and 434 pinfalls in the third and fourth rounds to catapult them into the top spot and emerge as champions.

Mel Fines and Luke Bolongan placed second with 1,566 pinfalls. Their tandem scored 461 pinfalls, the tournament’s highest, but wasn’t enough to dislodge Bueno and Ranido.

Meanwhile, the maiden champion of the SUGBU doubles quarterly championships, Aui Padawan and Edgar Alqueza rounded off the top three pairs with their 1,549 pinfall outing.

The fourth to 10th placers were Vivian Padawan and John Galindo (1,517), Rene Ceniza and Rey Velarde (1,512), Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida (1,444), Arthur Tapaya and Jomar Jumapao (1,433), JM Yu and Michael Yu (1,422), Noli Valencia and Roger Asumbrado (1,401), and MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay (1,381), respectively.

