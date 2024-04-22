Heat index in Puerto Princesa City reaches 46ºC
MANILA, Philippines — A dangerous peak heat index of 46ºC (degrees Celsius) hounded Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Monday, while 26 other areas / locations likewise logged a heat index within the danger category, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Pagasa said heat index refers to the measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.
A heat index ranging from 42ºC to 51ºC is under t “danger category” and may lead to various heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke during continued exposure.
Based on Pagasa’s latest computed heat index as of April 22, 5:00 p.m., the following areas registered a dangerous heat index:
- Puerto Princesa, Palawan – 46ºC
- Aborlan, Palawan – 45ºC
- Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 45ºC
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 45ºC
- CBSU-Pili, Camarines Sur – 44ºC
- Iloilo City, Iloilo – 44ºC
- Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 44ºC
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 43ºC
- Aparri, Cagayan – 43ºC
- CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 43ºC
- Sangley Point, Cavite – 43ºC
- Coron, Palawan – 43ºC
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 43ºC
- Masbate City, Masbate – 43ºC
- Roxas City, Capiz – 43ºC
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay City, Metro Manila – 42ºC
- Baler (Radar), Aurora – 42ºC
- Casiguran, Aurora – 42ºC
- Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 42ºC
- Infanta, Quezon – 42ºC
- Daet, Camarines Norte – 42ºC
- Dumangas, Iloilo – 42ºC
- Catbalogan, Samar – 42ºC
- Davao City, Davao del Sur – 42ºC
- Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42ºC
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 42ºC
In cases of heat-related emergencies, Pagasa reminded the public to do the following:
- Move the person to a shaded area and lie him/her down with legs elevated
- If conscious, have them sip cool water
- Remove extra layers of clothing, loosen tight clothes, apply cool water to the skin and provide ventilation
- Apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin
- Bring to a hospital immediately
