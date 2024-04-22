Heat index in Puerto Princesa City reaches 46ºC

MANILA, Philippines — A dangerous peak heat index of 46ºC (degrees Celsius) hounded Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Monday, while 26 other areas / locations likewise logged a heat index within the danger category, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said heat index refers to the measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.

A heat index ranging from 42ºC to 51ºC is under t “danger category” and may lead to various heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke during continued exposure.

Based on Pagasa’s latest computed heat index as of April 22, 5:00 p.m., the following areas registered a dangerous heat index:

Puerto Princesa, Palawan – 46ºC

Aborlan, Palawan – 45ºC

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes – 45ºC

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur – 45ºC

CBSU-Pili, Camarines Sur – 44ºC

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 44ºC

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte – 44ºC

Dagupan City, Pangasinan – 43ºC

Aparri, Cagayan – 43ºC

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija – 43ºC

Sangley Point, Cavite – 43ºC

Coron, Palawan – 43ºC

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 43ºC

Masbate City, Masbate – 43ºC

Roxas City, Capiz – 43ºC

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay City, Metro Manila – 42ºC

Baler (Radar), Aurora – 42ºC

Casiguran, Aurora – 42ºC

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas – 42ºC

Infanta, Quezon – 42ºC

Daet, Camarines Norte – 42ºC

Dumangas, Iloilo – 42ºC

Catbalogan, Samar – 42ºC

Davao City, Davao del Sur – 42ºC

Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42ºC

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 42ºC

In cases of heat-related emergencies, Pagasa reminded the public to do the following:

Move the person to a shaded area and lie him/her down with legs elevated

If conscious, have them sip cool water

Remove extra layers of clothing, loosen tight clothes, apply cool water to the skin and provide ventilation

Apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin

Bring to a hospital immediately

