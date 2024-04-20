Ranido earns 4th place finish in 18th DATBI invitational kegfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nestor Ranido of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) had a decent fourth place finish in the mixed senior masters division of the 18th Dagupan Association of Tenpin Bowlers, Inc. (DATBI) Invitational Open Championships held at the CSI The City Mall in Dagupan City, northern Luzon on Friday, April 19.

Ranido capped off his eight-game series campaign with a total of 1,762 pinfalls to finish fourth overall or third-runner up. He was among the 32 keglers who competed in the mixed senior masters.

His best game came in the seventh round where he scored 231 pinfalls. Ranido also scored 221 pinfalls in the third game and an averaged 220 pinfalls in his entire campaign.

SUGBU doubles winner

To recall, Ranido won SUGBU doubles bowling tournament last April 15 with is partner Manny Bueno.

SLETBA-GRUPPO’s George Mañozo emerged as the DATBI champion with his 1,892 total pinfalls, while the host club’s Greg Wilson placed second with 1,809 pinfalls. USBC’s Ray Santos rounded off the top three keglers in this category with 1,782 pinfalls.

Behind Ranido in the final rankings were Jules Pedrajas (1,728) and Joe Dalmacio (1,694) who settled for fourth and fifth places, respectively.

SUGBU President Edgar Alqueza managed to make it to the top 10 bowlers in this category by placing ninth with his 1,657 pinfalls.

According to Alqueza SUGBU bowlers still have to compete in two categories over the weekend. These are the classified masters and the open masters.

The other SUGBU Bowlers who are vying in the 18th DATBI Invitational Open are Heber Alqueza, Aui Padawan, and GJ Buyco.

