Man electrocuted while painting hotel facade in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 45-year-old man sustained an injury after he was electrocuted while painting the top facade of a hotel in Sitio Mustang, Baranngay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City, on Monday morning, April 22, 2024.

The victim was identified as Edward Manolong, a welder/painter and a resident of Barangay Ibo.

Based on the initial investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, while the victim was painting the top facade of the hotel, the handle of his paintbrush accidentally touched the electric line.

The victim was electrocuted, but fortunately, he was conscious and able to ask for help.

Personnel of the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue team, and from the Bureau of Fire Protection, rescued the victim who was later transported to Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Currently, the victim is in stable condition, while the hotel management has promised to assist him with his medication.

