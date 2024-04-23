Luzon, Visayas grids under yellow alert, says NGCP

MANILA, Philippines — National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) raised a yellow alert in the Luzon and Visayas grids today, April 23, lasting several hours as nearly 40 power plants are unavailable.

NGCP placed Luzon under yellow alert from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., its advisory showed.

In the Visayas, a yellow alert is raised from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement although it does not necessarily lead to power interruptions.

According to the grid operator, 1,518.9 megawatts of supply is unavailable to the Luzon grid as 18 power plants are on forced outage while two others reduced their output.

In Visayas, 20 power plants are on forced outage while nine others are running on derated capacities, slashing a total of 604.4 MW to the grid.

