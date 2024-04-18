Red and yellow alerts continue for Luzon, Visayas grids on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) issued red and yellow alerts in Luzon and Visayas tor the third consecutive day today, April 18, because several power plants are unavailable.

According to NGCP’s advisory, a red alert will be in place in the Luzon grid from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Before that, the Luzon grid will be placed under yellow alert from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Likewise, a yellow alert status will be up in the Visayas grid from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NGCP said a red alert status is issued when the power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

According to NGCP, 1,891.3 megawatts of supply is unavailable to the Luzon grid as 19 power plants are on forced outage while one is running on derated capacity.

In Visayas, 13 power plants are on unscheduled shutdown while nine others are running on derated capacities. A total of 696.7 MW is unavailable to the grid.

NGCP said demand in Luzon will peak at 12,892 MW while the available capacity is 13,397 MW while in the Visayas, the available capacity is 2,662 MW, and peak demand is 2,465 MW.

