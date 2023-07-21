‘Fake’ policeman who tried to convince 15-year-old girl to get into his SUV nabbed in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A ‘fake’ policeman who tried to convince a girl to ride with him in his vehicle was arrested on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Barangay Basak, here.

A spot report from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) identified the suspect as Gabriel Santino Tac-an, 31, from Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City.

Tac-an was arrested after a 15-year-old girl, whose name is withheld since she is a minor, reported to police that a man she thought was pretending to be a policeman was convincing her to get into his sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Immediately after receiving the report, personnel from the Basak Police Station of the MCPO, led by its station commander, Police Captain Emmanuel Rabaya, conducted an entrapment operation, which led to the arrest of the fake policeman.

Confiscated from Tac-an’s possession included a police uniform, two sachets of suspected shabu with a street value of P1,020, one caliber .38 revolver with eight live ammunition, one caliber .45, two pieces, two handheld radio, and one bulletproof vest.

Tac-an is now detained at the police MCPO police station 3 (Basak PS) custodial facility. He will face multiple charges such as Usurpation of Authority, violation of RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and violation of RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

/bmjo

