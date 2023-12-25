Mga Beauty queen nihatag og tips sa paghandle sa stress sa panahon sa pasko

Samtang ang Pasko magdala og kalipay, ang malipayong pagsaulog sa maong panahon makaapekto pod sa atong pisikal nga kaayohan o physical well-being.

Ug sa mga beauty queen nga si Janelle Tee, Karen Ibasco, ug Katrina Anne Johnson, para nila naa poy mga paagi nga di mamatikdan sa mga tawo ang pagkastressful sa pagsaulog sa holidays.

Para ni Ibasco, ang pinakaawahi nga Pilipina nga gikoronahan nga Miss Earth, time management kuno ang yawe niiini. “I have the right time to sleep. And of course, nothing can ever compensate with sleep,” mao ni ang gisulti niya sa inquirer.net sa sidelines sa usa ka panagtapok sa Grand Hyatt BGC sa Taguig City, diin siya ang host niini.

Power of inner radiance

Si Johnson, ang current nga first runner-up sa Binibining Pilipinas, mipasalig nga ang power of inner radiance ang para niya usa sa paagi sa paghandle sa stress sa karon nga panahon.

“Some people drink alcohol, of course that makes the skin dry, and there’s also lack of sleep, for sure. I’m someone who always looks on the positive, and I think that really radiates, that gives you a certain type of glow from within that you can’t achieve anywhere else. I would say stay positive,” matud pa niya.

Si Tee nga gikoronahan isip Miss Philippines Earth niadtong 2019, niuyon sa gisulti ni Johnson, “The secret is to just keep a positive energy, and enjoy what you’re doing. That’s the main thing, you’re already stressed, but you’re happy with what you’re doing,” matud pa sa VivaMax artist.

Workout is a lifestyle

Si Ibasco proud pod nisulti nga mugahin gyod siya og panahon para moadto sa gym, unom ka tuig na gikan sa iyang coronation sa 2017, ug bisan sa pagkabusy sa holiday season. “Workout is a lifestyle for me. It’s not a trend. And I make sure to watch what I eat, because it’s December and you’re gonna attend a lot of celebrations,” matud pa niya.

“So just be careful with what you eat, but still enjoy. I think it’s more on the balance of everything that you do in December,” niingon pa gyod siya.

Apan sa mga kaso nga masobraan ang paggoodtime nila, ang mga dalaga niangkon nga ilang ipamper ang ilang kaugalingon didto sa beauty clinics, para mawala ang ilang stress.

‘Gluta drip’

Mobarog gyod si Tee sa gahum sa “gluta drip,” samtang gidebunk nila ang claims nga makapaputi ra gyod ni nimo.

“You radiate, you glow. My goal is not to get whiter. With the results, you’ll feel more energized, more glowing. You can also have it customized. Like in my case, if I need to lose weight, I have it infused with L-Carnitine,” matud pa niya.

Si Johnson malingaw ra kuno siya sa facials.

“As someone with really sensitive, acne-prone skin, that is my savior, even during [Bb. Pilipinas] when I was a candidate. I also really like Ulthera. I am the chubby-cheeked girl ever since I was a little kid. So it kind of helps lift and tone,” niingon siya.

Ug tuod man, gipakita nila nga gibarogan nila ang ilang gipangsulti, kay didto sa ball, pwerte nilang lingaw-lingaw, kuyog nila si Miss Globe 2021 nga si Maureen Montagne, presidente sa Mutya ng Pilipinas nga si Cory Aquino, ug daghan pang mga Sparkle GMA artists, kauban ang 2018 nga Miss Multinational nga si Sophia Senoron.