Due to extreme heat, plants on Mandaue City’s center islands wilted

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Plants on the center islands along A.C. Cortes Avenue in Mandaue City have wilted due to the extreme heat.

Engr. Marivic Cabigas, the head of the Department of General Services, explained that due to the water shortage, they can only water the plants once or twice a week now. Previously, the DGS watered the plants every other day.

“Tungod sa grabe’ng kainit ug nagkalisod atong panginabuhian sa tubig. Bag-o lang kita nagkahinumdom sa meeting sa MCWD nga ang ilang giprioritize mao ang mga panginahanglan sa katawhan. Usahay, atong angay lang tan-awon unsa ang atong mahimo diha. Ampo lang kita nga adunay ulan aron mabulahan kita,” said Cabigas.

However, some plants on the center islands in other areas of the city, such as along Mantawe Avenue, are fine and alive.

Center islands not only serve as separators between opposing traffic directions but also provide aesthetics with the placement of plant boxes or trees.

Cabigas mentioned that they are conserving water especially since they also provide water to the city hospital, government offices, schools, and the city jail whenever the supply from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is interrupted.

Aside from MCWD, they also purchase water from Pilipinas Water Resources Inc.

“Hinugtanay pa gyud sa bakus, ang importante ang panginahanglan hilabi na sa mga opisina. Ang ilaha’ng CR mabaho na. Nidaghan gani ang mga hangyo,” said Cabigas.

Earlier this month, MCWD officials were asked to appear during the session of the city council to clarify the water problem in the city.

MCWD Corporate Planning Department Manager Engr. John Macabinta stated that the El Niño has affected water production.

However, he said that the desalination plant in Brgy. Opao will begin operating in May and will exclusively serve Mandaue City. It can produce up to 25,000 cubic meters a day and is expected to resolve the city’s water problem.

