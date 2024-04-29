1 dead, 3 hurt in Ronda stabbing and shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A construction foreman died, while three others were injured, in a stabbing and shooting incident in Barangay Tupas, Ronda town, on Sunday evening, April 28, 2024.

The foreman was identified as Zaldy Silangan Baylosis, 33 years old, a native of Bindoy, Negros Oriental, while the injured were identified as Raymond Turno Quisay, 32, Ika Jayson Oreza Grayan, 20, and Pascual Toquero Alvarez.

According to the investigation conducted by Ronda Police Station, Baylosis stabbed the three victims, who were his co-workers at a construction site.

Initially, Baylosis stabbed Quisay, who sustained a wound on his right hand. Subsequently, the suspect attacked Grayan, who suffered wounds to the back of his body.

Baylosis then proceeded to Alvarez’s house, where he attacked him, causing injuries to his waistline and upper abdomen.

After stabbing Alvarez, Baylosis pulled out a caliber .38 revolver from his waist and attempted to shoot Alvarez. However, Alvarez managed to defend himself, resulting in a scuffle during which the firearm accidentally discharged, hitting Baylosis.

Baylosis was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Quisay and Grayan were also transported to the Ronda Rural Health Unit for medical treatment, while Alvarez voluntarily surrendered to the police.

The police have yet to determine the motive behind Baylosis’s attack on his co-workers.

