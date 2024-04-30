NBA: Nuggets eliminate Lakers via Murray’s heroics

April 30,2024

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after hitting the go-ahead basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, and Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) follow down the court in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 29, 2024, in Denver. | AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The defending champions Denver Nuggets have eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers with a 108-106 squeaker in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs in Denver on Monday, April 29, 2024, (Tuesday, April 30, Philippine time).

Jamal Murray hit the game-winning basket for the Nuggets as he sank a jumper with just 3.6 seconds left. 

The Lakers would fail to score in the ensuing possession. 

Murray was hot all-game long and finished with 32 points on top of seven assists and three rebounds.

Micheal Porter Jr. added 26 while Nikola Jokic added 25 with 21 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. 

LeBron James had 30 for the Lakers while Anthony Davis added 17.  

Denver will next face Minnesota in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Lakers, bidding to become the first team in NBA playoff history to overturn a 3-0 series deficit, had looked poised to force a game six back in Los Angeles after a gutsy display saw them edge nine points clear in the third quarter.

But Denver showed their superb championship pedigree once again down the stretch and it was Murray who applied the coup de grace in a frantic finale, coolly running down the clock before draining the winning basket.

TAGS: basketball, NBA
