GAB investigates ‘Engkwentro 13’ boxing timekeeping fiasco

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has started its own investigation on the May 1 controversial “Engkwentro 13” main event that happened in Mandaue City.

An official statement signed by GAB Chairman Richard S. Clarin was released on Thursday, May 2, as a response to the letter of complaint submitted by the ARQ Sports promoter and manager Jason Arquisola on the same day.

The controversy centers around the bout between ARQ Boxing Stable’s boxer Ramel Macado Jr. and Lorenz Dumam-ag for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title, which ended in a first-round knockout victory for Dumam-ag.

The bout became contentious when ARQ Sports officials discovered that it had exceeded the standard 3-minute per round time limit, resulting in Macado being knocked down three times and ultimately losing to Dumam-ag by knockout.

The round lasted nearly four minutes and 55 seconds, providing Dumam-ag ample time to finish off Macado Jr.

However, Macado Jr. would have had the chance to recover from the first knockdown if there were fewer than 10 seconds remaining when it occurred.

In its statement, GAB reiterated the crucial role of the timekeeper, emphasizing that their actions directly impact not only the outcome of the bout but also the safety and welfare of the boxers.

“It has come to our attention that a GAB-licensed professional timekeeper has allegedly neglected to perform his duties and displayed unprofessional behavior during the bout,” the statement said.

“The role of a timekeeper in professional boxing is crucial, as it directly impacts not only the outcome of the bout but more importantly the safety and welfare of the boxers. Failure to diligently perform this responsibility not only undermines the integrity of the event but also puts the lives of the boxers at risk.”

GAB’s Boxing & Other Contact Sports Division stated that it has already initiated its own investigation, reaffirming its commitment to the safety and welfare of all professional athletes.

“The GAB, through its Boxing & Other Contact Sports Division, has already initiated an investigation into this matter. Rest assured that GAB’s top priority is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of all professional athletes in all sporting events. Any actions that compromise the health and safety of all professional athletes will not be tolerated,” added the statement.

“Let this be a clear reminder to all GAB-licensed ring officials to seriously and strictly adhere to their duties and responsibilities and to always protect the health, safety, and welfare of all boxers involved in a professional bout,” the statement further added.

