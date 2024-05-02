Controversial Macado-Dumam-ag fight: GAB requested to review bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu-based ARQ Sports requested the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to give a thorough review of the controversial first-round knockout win of Lorenz Dumam-ag against Ramel Macado Jr. for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title in the main event of “Engkwentro 13” boxing event on Wednesday evening, May 1, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

ARQ Sports’ promoter and manager Jason Arquisola officially submitted a letter of complaint to GAB a day after the bout, on Thursday, May 2.

It was addressed to GAB’s chairman Richard S. Clarin to conduct a thorough review of the bizarre first-round knockout win of Dumam-ag that exceeded way beyond the 3-minute standard time per round in a professional boxing match.

That huge blunder from the timekeeper at ringside resulted in the knockout defeat of ARQ Boxing Stable’s Ramel Macado Jr. in the hands of Dumam-ag.

In the letter, Arquisola said that there were only four seconds left in their video recording when Dumam-ag first knocked down Macado.

They were utterly surprised when the round went longer and even reached nearly four minutes and 55 seconds which gave Dumam-ag the chance to knock Macado down two more times en route to win the WBO title.

Arquisola also said in his letter that they didn’t hear the customary clapper to signal the last 10 seconds of the round which was a negligent act on the timekeeper at ringside.

“Such crucial lapse and gross neglect of duty by the timekeepers have placed Macado at a huge disadvantage and above all, in grave danger. Had the bout been stopped on time, it would have been a completely different story. Macado could have been saved by the bell and gain much needed time to recover,” Arquisola said in his letter.

The knockout was devastating enough for Macado to be carried on a stretcher outside the ring for further medical attention.

The fight was controversial enough, it went viral on social media among boxing fans minutes after it was finished, citing the timekeeper’s negligence.

