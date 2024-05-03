Explainer: Serious illegal detention for ransom, what is it?

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 03,2024 - 11:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a ruling on Thursday, May 2, 2024, the Taguig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) delivered a verdict that stirred the nation’s interest in the 10-year legal case involving a prominent celebrity.

Businessman Cedric Lee, model Deniece Cornejo, Ferdinand Guerrero, and Simeon Palma Raz were found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of serious illegal detention for ransom in the case involving comedian-TV host Vhong Navarro.

Sentenced to reclusion perpetua, which translates to imprisonment for 20 to 40 years, the defendants were convicted of serious illegal detention and extortion.

Who is Cedric Lee?

These charges captured widespread attention back in 2014 when Vhong Navarro initially filed them.

The ten-year-long legal battle saw Navarro bravely recounting the horrific beatings he endured at the hands of the defendants. His bruised and battered face was published across different platforms on social media.

Navarro claimed that Cedric Lee had subjected him to physical violence and demanded a ransom of P2 million under threat of death.

In a desperate bid for survival, Navarro recounted how he consented to their demands and agreed to pay P1 million to secure his release.

However, at the trial lay a clear contrast between Navarro’s testimony and Cornejo’s counterclaim. While Navarro detailed the brutal assault he suffered, Cornejo maintained that he had attempted to assault her in her Bonifacio Global City (BGC) condominium unit.

What is serious illegal detention?

According to Section 1, Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code, serious illegal detention refers to the act of kidnapping, detaining, or depriving an individual of their liberty by a private individual.

This offense is classified as serious under specific circumstances, including if the detention lasts for more than three days, involves threats of death or serious physical injury, or if it’s falsely made to appear as though it’s authorized by public authorities.

Punishment for serious illegal detention is reclusion perpetua, with a minimum sentence of 20 years and one day to a maximum of 40 years.

However, parole may be considered after 30 years, subject to the individual’s conduct and any other serious offenses committed.

It is also important to note that reclusion perpetua differs from life imprisonment, which does not specify a definite duration of incarceration.

Despite the conviction and the cancellation of their bail bonds, Cornejo, Lee, Guerrero, and Raz still have the opportunity to file a motion for reconsideration.

This legal recourse ensures that the wheels of justice continue to turn as the defendants explore their avenues within the legal framework.

Similar case

A similar incident to the Navarro case was another high-profile event related to the 2002 Sulu Kidnapping.

According to a July 2019 Inquirer report, that in 2019, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested two suspects in the kidnapping of six members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses back in August 2002 in Sulu.

The NBI identified the suspects as Anwar Sabarul Mohotoh and Julmain (just a single name given) — both alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

According to the NBI, Anwar and Julmain have standing warrants of arrest for kidnapping and serious illegal detention for ransom in relation to the 2002 case.

The victims, two men, and four women, were held captive, and a ransom of P6 million was demanded for their release.

