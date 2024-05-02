Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo nakakuha og 40 ka tuig sa pagkapriso

Ang negosyante nga si Cedric Lee, model nga si Deniece Cornejo, ug 2 pa ka mga kauban nila ang gipahamtangan sa Taguig Regional Trial Court og 40 ka tuig nga pagkapriso kabahin ni sa criminal case nga gifile sa actor-hose nga si Vhong Navarro niadtong 2014.
Ang Taguig RTC nakit-an nga guilty sa serious illegal detention sila si Lee, Cornejo ug ilang mga kauban nga si Ferdinand Guerrero ug si Simeon Palma Raz. Ang serious illegal detention, usa ka non-bailable offense diin sila naliable para sa reclusion perpetua. Gihatagan pod sila og order nga jointly ug severally mobayad og total nga P300,000 nga civil indemnity ug moral ug exemplary damages.
Nifile si Navarro sa kaso batok nila ni Lee ug sa kauban niini niadtong Enero 22, 2014, human siya giillegally detain sa mga respondents sunod sa allegasyon ni Cornejo nga girape kuno siya ni Navarro.
Gawas sa grabe nga pagkulata nila sa aktor, gihulga ug gihadlok gamit ang mga firearms, base kini sa manifestations sa korte.
Nifile si Lee og motion to dismiss sa kaso batok niya, apan ang Taguig Court nideny sa iyang motion. Gipasaka niya ang kaso ngadto sa Court of Appeals, nga niaffirm sa ruling sa lower court.
Human sa ruling sa appelate court, ang RTC nipadayon sa trial sa Navarro case batok ni Lee ug sa kauban niini.
Sa ruling nga gipromulgate karong Huwebes, ang korte niingon nga “this court finds that the prosecution proved the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt.”