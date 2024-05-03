Cebu Daily Newscast: CVIRAA unfolds at the SRP tomorrow

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, May 3, 2024.

It’s all systems go for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association, which will hold its opening ceremony on Saturday, May 4.

This will be held at the Festival Grounds of the South Road Properties at 6 p.m.

Most of the 12,000 delegates from 20 school divisions around Central Visayas are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the regional meet.

This will be the first time in 10 years that Cebu City will again be hosting this regional meet called the CVIRAA.

In other news, businessman Cedric Lee, who was convicted by the court of serious illegal detention for ransom in the Vhong Navarro case, is now in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

This was confirmed by NBI Director Mendardo de Lemos in a Viber message to the Inquirer.

Lee, together with model Deniece Cornejo and two others, were sentenced to 40 years in prison by the Regional Trial Court of Taguig City after they were found guilty for the serious illegal detention case filed by the actor.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas has shot down the plan of a transport group to demand for a P25 minimum fare increase over the implementation of the PUV modernization program.

LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said that this demand for this increase is deemed impossible to realize.

Montealto cited the long process to approve a fare hike petition and that fare increases would usually depend on the price of fuel.

He also pointed out the inflationary impact that those kinds of increases would bring.

The Indiana Pacers got a big help from Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell, who scored 20 and 21 points, respectively, to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-98 in Game 6 of their elimination series in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since it swept Orlando 3-0, 30 years ago.

The Pacers will face the winner of the Philadelphia-New York series in the Eastern Conference semifinals. New York took a 3-2 lead going into Game 6 on Thursday.

