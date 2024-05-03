NBI director: Cedric Lee in custody

By: Jean Mangaluz - Reporter / @JMangaluzINQ - Inquirer.net | May 03,2024 - 02:48 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Director Mendardo de Lemos of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has confirmed that businessman Cedric Lee is in the custody of the bureau.

De Lemos said yes when asked in a Viber message by Inquirer if Lee was in custody.

“He is in custody,” de Lemos said.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court sentenced Lee and model Deniece Cornejo to 40 years imprisonment after they were convicted for the serious illegal detention case filed by actor Vhong Navarro.

