EXPLAINER: Why do we celebrate Flores de Mayo?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — During the height of summer vacation in the Philippines, particularly in the vibrant month of May, the celebration of Flores de Mayo stands out as a highly anticipated event within the faithful community.

What is Flores de Mayo?

“Flores de Mayo,” or the “flowers of May,” is a month-long celebration of the Catholic church during May, where the faithful honor the Blessed Virgin Mary through daily floral offerings, according to Archdiocese of Cebu spokesperson, Monsignor Joseph Tan.

READ MORE:

Flores de Mayo memories!

Tan says the Catholic Church celebrates Flores de Mayo every month of May because it is the Spring season, and during Spring, Tan said that it is natural for flowers to bloom in their best form.

“Mao na nga gipili na siya nga seasonal celebration of the devotion to Mary through sa mga buwak,” Tan added.

(That’s why it is chosen as a seasonal celebration of the devotion to Mary through flowers.)

According to the Archdiocese of Cebu, the devotion began in Europe and was introduced to the Filipinos by the Spaniards.

Moreover, it was also based on a “Marian Custom determined by devotion to the Passion of Christ, to honoring the Holy Cross, and prayers for good weather.”

“It is intrinsically linked to the celebration of Santacruzan because of one of the old Feasts of the Cross on May 3,” the archdiocese said on their Facebook page.

The Feast of the Cross in May commemorates Queen Helena’s discovery of the True Cross on May 3.

Historically, it is said that after her passing, Helena, Constantine the Great’s mother, was recognized for finding the pieces of the Cross and the tomb where Jesus was laid to rest at Golgotha.

What is Santacruzan?

Aside from offering flowers, the Flores de Mayo celebration often culminated through a “faith pageant” in honor of the Virgin Mary, said Tan. This pageant is called “Santacruzan.”

The archdiocese says that the Santacruzan procession features young women known as ‘Sagalas,’ who represent different titles of the Virgin Mary derived from the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary, along with figures from the Bible and history.

Leading the procession are the figures of Reyna (Queen) Elena and her son, Prince Constantine, who are considered the highlights of the event.

In the Philippines, Tan said that there is usually a special floral offering to the image of Mary every day, especially among the children.

He added that the celebration of Flores de Mayo falls during the Catechism classes, usually conducted during summer break in the Philippines, referring to the old school calendar when classes end in March or April.

“In some ways karon, na affected siya kay na-change naman atong summer break. Sauna gud when school ended in April, ang May was summer man nga walay klase. Normally, ang parish mo conduct og parish-wide nga catechism unya konektado nga after catechism mag Flores de Mayo,” Tan said.

However, classes remain ongoing under the current school calendar, which ends on May 31 for the school year 2023-2024.

Due to this, it seemed like the “catechism aspect” had gradually vanished, he said.

“Ang Flores de Mayo nalang ang nahabilin ug ang Santacruzan,” he added.

Tan said that this occasion is celebrated from parish to parish.