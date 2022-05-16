Flores de Mayo memories!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Flores de Mayo is a month-long festival celebrated in the Philippines every May.

It is one of the May devotions to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

At the end of the month, the famous Santacruzan caps off the religious festival.

But before we go to the culmination of the month, let’s first relive what gets us excited during Flores de Mayo.

Here in the Philippines, children get giddy when May comes because of the many activities and practices they get to do in church.

Here are some of them:

Becoming an angel— Mother Mary is known to be a lover of children. It has been a practice here in the Philippines to let young ones experience what it feels like to be an angel. The angels usually accompany the letters in the AVE MARIA. Singing for Mother Mary— attending Flores De Mayo will also introduce you to the singing of Latin songs and even Cebuano songs that would make a mark in your lives forever. Making friends— as you become more active with this church activity, you will get to meet more people as a young parishioner. Practices— one of the many beautiful reasons why children would always love to participate in Flores de Mayo is because they get to experience what it is like to serve the church, let alone to be one of Mother Mary’s angels. Deepens your devotion and connection— as a young child, devotion may not be that big thing, but to be exposed to this yearly practice would make a deeper connection and devotion to the Mother Mary.

What are your fond memories of Flores de Mayo? Share them with us on the comment section below.

