Fuel prices as of May 7: Gasoline cut by 75 cents, diesel by 90

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fuel prices as of May 7 in Cebu City have been reduced, bringing relief to motorists for the second consecutive week.

Oil companies announced earlier that the price of gasoline will be slashed by 75 centavos and diesel by 90 centavos. The price of kerosene, on the other hand, will decrease by P1.05 per liter.

This is the second week that prices of gasoline went down while it is the third week that the prices of both diesel and kerosene were reduced.

Rodela Romero, director of the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, said last week that pump prices were expected to decline because of global events, such as expectations of an Israel-Gaza ceasefire, uncertainties about the Federal Reserve slashing its interest rates, and the United States’ rising oil inventory.

Here are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of Tuesday, May 7:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.40

V-Power Gasoline – P73.60

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.90

V-Power Diesel – P68.80

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P57.90

XTRA Advance – P64.25

XCS – P65.15

Gaas – P73.67

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.50

V-Power Gasoline – P73.70

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.98

V-Power Diesel – P68

V-Power Racing – P75.75

Shell Gas Station (Salinas Drive, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P70.43

V-Power Gasoline – P77.93

Fuel Save Diesel – P62.65

V-Power Diesel – P71.60

V-Power Racing – P80.18

Shell Gas Station (Duterte St., Banawa, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.40

V-Power Gasoline – P73.60

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.89

V-Power Diesel – P68.84

Caltex Gas Station (Magallanes Street, corner Climaco Street, Cebu City)

Diesel – P59.09

Silver – P65.35

Platinum – P66.20

/With a report from Inquirer.net

