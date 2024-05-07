Capitol slams claims of City Hall over bus terminals’ biz permits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As far as the Capitol is concerned, the two bus terminals they own and operate in Cebu City did not violate any laws.

The Cebu Provincial government shot down statements from the Cebu City government about the legality of the operations of the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) and Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) in what seemed like another row between the two local government units (LGU).

During Monday’s presser, the province’s legal team pointed out that they would not need to secure business permits for the two passenger terminals since these did not fall under ‘businesses’.

Bus terminals for public service

Lawyer Donato Villa Jr., provincial legal officer, said the two terminals being questioned operated for public service.

“Dili man ni livelihood ang amoa. This is service, public service. Kinsa may gi-cater ani? Ang publiko nga gikan sa probinsya, ang tagasyudad nga mongadto sa probinsya,” said Villa.

(Ours is not a livelihood. This is service, public service. Who are we catering for this? The public from the province, the city people who will go to the province.)

It can be recalled that the city government issued a show-cause order against the Capitol, asking them to explain why the two terminals should not be closed down due to lack of business permits.

The order, issued by the city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), told the province to furnish their explanation within 72 hours or three days.

Aside from saying that the bus terminals are not operating as business establishments, the Capitol also said a local government cannot impose taxes on another local government.

Citing the provisions from the Local Government Code over an LGU’s taxing powers, they said government agencies and units cannot levy taxes, fees or charges of any kind on the national government, its agencies and instrumentalities, and LGUs.

Their Show Cause Order did not have a leg to stand on because an LGU could not tax another LGU,” said lawyer Angelica Arnaiz of the Provincial Legal Office who also joined Monday’s briefing.

Cebu City, Capitol clashes

The mess involving CNBT and CSBT is the latest in the string of clashes between the Capitol and the Cebu City government.

It began when Gov. Gwen Garcia ordered to halt the construction of the much-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) over heritage concerns, earning the ire of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Cebu City, while considered the capital of Cebu province, is governed independently from the province as it is classified as a first-class, highly urbanized city.

Meanwhile, should the city proceed with its stoppage orders of the CNBT and CSBT, it would affect around 5,000 to 10,000 passengers daily, the governor said.

The CSBT, the largest bus terminal in Cebu, is located along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City. Its counterpart for the north, the CNBT, has its operations inside a mall in the North Reclamation Area, also in Cebu City.

