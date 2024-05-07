Watsons unveils Naturals lineup with Prestige Rose variant, redefining clean beauty through affordability and quality

Watsons, a leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, continues its commitment to making clean beauty accessible. The brand proudly announces the expansion of its Naturals lineup, offering a diverse range of head-to-toe personal care products. Crafted with over 90% natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, this collection reflects Watsons’ dedication to providing affordable and sustainable options without compromising quality.

As a brand committed to helping individuals look good, feel great, and do good, Watsons is proud to introduce our expanded Naturals lineup. Our quality products not only enhance your beauty but also contribute to the well-being of our planet. With Naturals by Watsons, you can feel confident knowing that you’re making a positive impact while indulging in effective, eco-conscious solutions. Jared De Guzman

Customer Director

The lineup introduces the new Prestige Rose variant, a luxurious blend infused with certified organic French, Bulgarian, and Moroccan rose water, boasting a refreshing aromatherapy scent. The Prestige Rose line includes shampoo, hair conditioner, hair oil, and soothing gel, offering a comprehensive head-to-toe solution.

One standout product in the line is the soothing gel with Prestige Rose and niacinamide, formulated with certified organic French Rose renowned for its exceptional softening properties. This gel offers a solution for post-sun exposure care with its gentle yet effective formula, which soothes and rejuvenates the skin- leaving it refreshed and revitalized. Infused with niacinamide, the gel enhances the skin’s radiance, giving a healthy glow and nourishing it from within.

Watsons’ Prestige Rose hair products offer a luxurious hair care experience. The Naturals by Watsons shampoo effectively cleanses the hair while nourishing it with vitality and radiance, resulting in a beautiful, long-lasting shine. When paired with the Naturals conditioner, it protects color-treated hair and leaves it glossy and moisturized, ensuring vibrant and healthy-looking locks. For an extra boost of nourishment, indulge in the Naturals Hair Oil, designed to nourish and repair color-treated hair as it prolongs its radiance and longevity.

Dermatologically-tested and 100% vegan, Naturals by Watsons products are carefully formulated with safe, non-toxic yet potent ingredients that deliver powerful results. With the Naturals line, Watsons also minimizes its ecological footprint through better packaging. This aligns with the growing consumer demand, particularly among the younger generation, for eco-conscious choices at an affordable price.

“As a brand committed to helping individuals look good, feel great, and do good, Watsons is proud to introduce our expanded Naturals lineup. Our quality products not only enhance your beauty but also contribute to the well-being of our planet. With Naturals by Watsons, you can feel confident knowing that you’re making a positive impact while indulging in effective, eco-conscious solutions,” said Jared De Guzman, Customer Director.

Watsons launched Prestige Rose in the Philippines at Watsons The Block located in SM North Edsa on April 22 highlighted with an elegant showcase display inside the Watsons Flagship store.

You can visit any Watsons store near you to shop for the Naturals by Watsons or shop online via Watsons App. Prices for Naturals by Watsons, which includes hair and body products, start at Php189.

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Natural Ingredients, Powerful Results: Watsons Fights Against Ocean Plastic Waste Through Naturals by Watsons’ Blue Beauty Range