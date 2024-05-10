PMA graduating class of 2024 topped by female cadet from Surigao

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City — Cadet First Clas (Cdt 1stCL) Jeneth Elumba from Surigao City topped the 2024 graduating class of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Elumba, who finished her training as magna cum laude, ranked first among the 278-strong Bagong Sinag Class 2024 (Bagong Henerasyong Gagampanan ang Tama: Serbisyo, Integridad at Nasyonalismo ang Aming Gabay).

She was also among the seven female cadets on the top 10 list, which includes Cdt 1stCL Cyril Joy Masculino of Nabua, Camarines Sur (4th); Cdt 1stCL Rosemel Dogello of Capiz (5th); Cdt 1stCL Alexa Mye Valen of Lanao Del Norte (6th); Cdt 1stCL Giselle Tong of Tuguegarao (8th); Cdt 1stCL Danica Marie Viray, who resides at the Villamor Air Base (9th); and Cdt 1stCL Nerova Binag of Isabela (10th).

Ranked second is Cdt 1stCL Mark Boiles of Novaliches, Quezon City while Cdt 1stCL Kim Harold Gilo of Butuan City trailed him as the third-top cadet.

Cdt 1stCL Floyd Nino Arthur Roxas of Iloilo province ranked 7th.

READ MORE:

Ship seized in Iran: Pinoy seaman freed, 3 still captive

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP