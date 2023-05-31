Ahong Chan calls meeting to address dynamite fishing in Punta West

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan would convene concerned government agencies to address the incidents of dynamite fishing on the seawater of Punta West.

Chan said he wants to establish “robust monitoring and surveillance systems” to effectively detect and deter dynamite fishing and other illegal fishing activities on their waters.

At the same time, the mayor said he strongly condemns the reprehensible practice of dynamite fishing as he also promises to take the necessary measures to prosecute individuals involved in illegal fishing activities.

“We are actively collaborating with relevant authorities to ensure the preservation and sustainable management of our marine resources. It is crucial to recognize that tourism plays a vital role in the economy of Lapu-Lapu City,” Chan said.

Dr. Jeffrey Lim, a diver, mentioned in a Facebook post on May 30 about the dynamite fishing incident on the waters of Punta West. He said that he personally saw dead fish floating at the bottom of the sea.

“Aftermath of dynamite fishing. As we approached our favorite dive site in Punta West, we noticed a large cluster of small fishing boats in the shallow area of Punta West. Many boats started to leave as we arrived. We noticed they were free diving for fish. As we descended for our dive in the deeper area, this is what we saw,” his post read.

“Apparently someone was using blast fishing on a school of sardines and many of the stunned or dead fish fell to the bottom in the deeper area which was out of reach of the diving fishermen. Calling the attention of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to be more vigilant and prosecute these fishermen with despicable practices,” it added.

In response to Dr. Lim’s post, Chan said he would meet with officials of the city’s the coastal barangays, including those that are located in Olango Island, maritime police, City Agriculture Fishery Office (CAFO), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-7, and other concerned government agencies.

“Once again, the Lapu-Lapu City government firmly denounces dynamite fishing within our jurisdiction, acknowledging its illegality and the severe damage it causes to the environment, marine ecosystems, and the livelihoods of local fishing communities,” the mayor said.

According to Chan, the use of explosives in fishing would only lead to the indiscriminate killing of fishes ad this also inflict significant harm on coral reefs and other crucial marine habitats.

