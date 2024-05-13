Aspacio leads Modern Windows in CABC 6th Corporate Cup win

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 13,2024 - 05:31 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Justin Aspacio carried Modern Windows on his shoulder to eke out a 59-57 victory against Davies Paints in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup on Sunday, May 12, at the Benedict College gymnasium.

Aspacio finished with 26 points from his 10 of 17 shooting, six of which came from beyond the arc, to help Modern Windows escape a hard-earned win against Davies Paints.

His teammate Francis Cabigas was a rebound shy from tallying a double-double game. He scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the game that saw three lead changes and one deadlock.

Davies Paints’ Zach Elisha Go and John Buhawe scored 22 and 20 points, respectively in their losing efforts.

On the other hand, Boysen Paints beats Landlite 66-52.

Four of Boysen’s cagers headed by Chester Hinagdanan scored double-digits. Hinagdanan scored 17 points with six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Kurtn Damandaman had 13 pints, and Miggy Aparri added 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double outing, while Michael Judilla chipped in 11 markers.

Landlite’s Kimboy Marilao had 15 points, while Joseph Gerundo scored 10 points in their losing efforts.

Lastly, Lightstrong AAC Blocks edged Buildrite, 63-55.

Fritz Indab led Lightstrong with his double-double performance of 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Joren Balucan and Dexter Moreno each scored 10 points for the winning squad.

Buildrite’s Al Mark Marquita and Wilfredo Lastimosa scored 10 points apiece in their defeat.

