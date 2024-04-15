Davies Paints rout Lightstrong in CABC 6th Corporate Cup cagefest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Davies Paints-Cebu Chapter obliterated Lightstrong AAC Blocks-Rajah Humabon & Fuente Chapter, 72-52, in the Cebu Architect’s Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup held during the weekend at the Benedicto College Cebu City gymnasium.

It was a huge comeback for Davies Paints after losing to Boysen Paints-Sugbu Chapter last April 7.

They led as many as 21 points, 34-14, at the start of the game, and maintained their huge lead en route to claiming their victory.

Stellar performance

Miguel Cenabre unleashed a stellar performance by scoring a game-high 25 points with five rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

Zach Go finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, and Euman Neri chipped in 10 points for the winning squad.

Francis Dumadag was the lone double-digit scorer for Light strong with 13 points and seven rebounds during their game in the CABC Corporate Cup.

Davies Paints dominated the painted area, scoring 42 points over Lightstrong’s 16.

Modern Windows vs. Boysen Paints

On the other hand, Modern Windows-Datu Lapu-Lapu Chapter edged Boysen Paints, 66-62.

Justin Aspacio paced Modern Windows with his 22-point game. Kim Kim Rebosura and Darren Morandante scored 15 and 10 points, apiece for Modern Windows.

Miggy Aparri and Buck Sia each scored 12 points in Boysen Paints’ losing efforts.

In the last game of the CABC Corporate Cup, Landlite-Leon Kilat/Fort San Pedro Chapter routed Buildrite-Metro Cebu Chapter, 83-69.

Anthony Bajenting once again led Landlite after he scored 23 points with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Jun Villacorta and Airo James Alob each tallied 13 points, while Elmo Ubanan had 10 points in Buildrite’s loss.

